LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is looking into the death of a homeless man found on Shaw Street.

Officers with the department along with the Scotland County EMS responded at approximately 9:45 a.m. Thursday in reference to a cardiac arrest/non-responsive person laying on the ground on Shaw Street in Laurinburg, according to the LPD. Upon arrival, the person, later identified as 44-year-old Enos Clark, of Laurinburg, was found to be deceased.

Police say Clark, who was considered homeless and worked on vehicles on the property of Shaw Street, “showed signs of undisclosed injuries” which initiated a death investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Investigative Division at 910-276-3211 or contact Scotland Crimestoppers one of three ways anonymously by: downloading the free mobile app P3Tips.com; visit the website www.scotlandcountycs.com; or by calling 910-266-8146. Tips that lead to an arrest will result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.