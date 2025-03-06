LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg man was arrested this week and faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping following an alleged domestic dispute involving a former girlfriend.

Vincent Donta White, 46, of Old Track Road in Laurinburg, was arrested by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, breaking and or entering to terrorize/injure, felony assault by strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

A female came to the sheriff’s office to report she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, according to the SCSO. After an investigation, White was identified as a suspect and was arrested and charged in the domestic violence case.

White was jailed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.