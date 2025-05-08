LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Wednesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Wednesday are listed below:

Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Miyako’s played Stateline Realty

McCarter Electric played Canal Wood

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Ned’s Pawn Shop def. Becca Hughes Edward Jones 14-0

Leading Hitter for Ned’s- Braylon with a home run, for Edward Jones- Reece

Smithfield 10U Baseball

One Hour Heating and Air def. Doug’s Tire 6-3

Leading Hitters for One Hour- Harlan, for Doug’s Tire- Colton Winston and Bradley

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Realty World 8U Softball

Quality Oil def. Sheriff’s Office 9-7

Leading Hitters for Quality- Terri Locklear, Emma Leigh Gills and Hayley Bonnet, for Sheriff’s Office- Bella Lampley, Ariana Garcia and Arianna Locklear

Weichert Realty def. Charlie Wallace State Farm Insurance 16-7

Leading Hitters for Weichert- Jelannie, Brynlee and Rylie, for State Farm- Lacey Branch, Arianna Locklear and Natalie

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

State Line Realty def. Be Relentless 8-5

Leading Hitters for State Line- Macie, Kailyn and Faithlyn, for Be Relentless- Avery Maycee, Kloe and Addilyn

Knights of Columbus tied Tier One 4-4

Leading Hitters for Knights- Alana, Miley and Dalaisa, for Tier One- Katherine