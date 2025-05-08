LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games played on Wednesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Outcomes from the competition on Wednesday are listed below:
Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Miyako’s played Stateline Realty
McCarter Electric played Canal Wood
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Ned’s Pawn Shop def. Becca Hughes Edward Jones 14-0
Leading Hitter for Ned’s- Braylon with a home run, for Edward Jones- Reece
Smithfield 10U Baseball
One Hour Heating and Air def. Doug’s Tire 6-3
Leading Hitters for One Hour- Harlan, for Doug’s Tire- Colton Winston and Bradley
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play
Realty World 8U Softball
Quality Oil def. Sheriff’s Office 9-7
Leading Hitters for Quality- Terri Locklear, Emma Leigh Gills and Hayley Bonnet, for Sheriff’s Office- Bella Lampley, Ariana Garcia and Arianna Locklear
Weichert Realty def. Charlie Wallace State Farm Insurance 16-7
Leading Hitters for Weichert- Jelannie, Brynlee and Rylie, for State Farm- Lacey Branch, Arianna Locklear and Natalie
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
State Line Realty def. Be Relentless 8-5
Leading Hitters for State Line- Macie, Kailyn and Faithlyn, for Be Relentless- Avery Maycee, Kloe and Addilyn
Knights of Columbus tied Tier One 4-4
Leading Hitters for Knights- Alana, Miley and Dalaisa, for Tier One- Katherine