GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas has announced that Carver Middle School football Head Coach James McLean has been selected as the sixth-grade head coach for the 2025 Youth Shrine Bowl Battle of the Borders. The game, which features top middle school athletes from the states of North Carolina and South Carolina, will take place on Dec. 20, 2025, at Wade Hampton High School in Greenville, South Carolina.

Coach McLean, a highly respected leader in North Carolina high school football, has built a reputation for developing young athletes, fostering a culture of discipline and creating a winning tradition. As the head coach at Carver Middle School, his ability to mentor and prepare players for the next level has made a lasting impact on the football community.

The Eagles completed their ninth Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference title run in the past 12 years (excluding the 2020 COVID season) during the 2024 campaign. The team went 8-0 and outscored their opponents 322-48 over the course of the season. They pitched five shutouts over their eight games, including a 34-0 win in the conference title game against West Hoke.

The Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is more than just a game, it is a platform for elite young athletes to showcase their talents while supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children. This prestigious event brings together the region’s best coaches and players to compete at the highest level while raising awareness and funds for children in need of specialized medical care.

“Coach McLean’s dedication to developing student-athletes both on and off the field makes him an outstanding selection for this role,” said Rodney Brewington, President of the Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. “His leadership, football knowledge and commitment to mentorship will have a tremendous impact on the young men competing in this year’s game.”

As the sixth-grade head coach, McLean will lead a team of standout players and prepare them for the Battle of the Borders, a competition that not only highlights exceptional football talent but also emphasizes sportsmanship, character and community service. The Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas extends its congratulations to Coach McLean on this well-deserved honor and looks forward to an exciting game in Greenville, South Carolina on Dec. 20, 2025.