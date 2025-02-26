KILL DEVIL HILLS —The No. 21 Lady Scots basketball team advanced to the second round of the 3A NCHSAA playoffs with a 75-63 upset win on the road over No. 12 seeded First Flight on Tuesday night. Scotland improves to 14-9 overall on the season with the victory while the Nighthawks end their campaign at 18-5 with the loss.

Both teams won two quarters in the game. The Scots outscored First Flight in the second quarter 23-13 and in the fourth frame 31-19 while the Nighthawks won the first period 14-12 and the third quarter 17-9.

Morgan Thompson put Scotland on her back on Tuesday night with an absurd 47 points. Alicia McClain added 22 in the victory.

The Scots are set to face a familiar opponent in the second round of the playoffs as they will travel to face No. 5 seeded South Central (21-4), who advanced with a 77-44 win over Cape Fear, on Friday night. The Falcons eliminated Scotland in the third round of the tournament last season and also beat the Scots this season by a score of 63-41 back on Nov. 30.

The winner of Friday night’s contest will advance to third round (held on March 4) where they will meet the victor of the matchup between No. 4 Fike and No. 20 Westover. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Boys bowling finishes in second at states, girls come in sixth

The Scotland CoEd bowling team competed in the state championship on Tuesday at the Sandhills Bowling Center. The boys team completed the tournament as the runner-up to Southern Lee, losing in a two-frame bowl off while the girls finished in sixth place as a team.

The big highlight for Scotland as individual competitors was Garrett Boyer, who finished second in the state. Dylan Tilson bowled a 584, one pin from the top 10 while Kenan Smith bowled a 548. On the girls side, Addison Johnson finished with a 392 while Marissa Smith finished with a 370.