PINEHURST —The St. Andrews beach volleyball team took both matches in 4-1 finals against Sandhills Community College in a road doubleheader on Tuesday. The Knights improve to 7-2 with the wins, their fourth straight overall while the Flyers fall to 0-2 with the losses.

Five pairs of Knights won their matches in game one. Those wins are as follows:

-Kyra McKinny and Cayleigh Pelletier over Caroline Bradford and Jenna Luquer 21-19, 21-17

-Davanee McKinny and Emily Hinchcliff over Lainey Mullins and Reagan Smith 21-16, 21-18

-Kaley Barkger and Hayden Larrimore over Zoey Hall and Katelyn Bunting 19-21, 21-16, 15-13

-Skyler Clayton and Bella DiDonna over Jacque Holden and Julia Emore 17-21, 21-15, 15-11

-Julia Wensink and Paige Greer over Emery Freeman and Kennedy Koziarz 21-6, 21-9

The box score for game two is not available on the SCC Athletics Website as of this writing. St. Andrews will be back in action on Thursday afternoon in Cleveland, Georgia against Webber International University at noon.

Golf finishes fourth at shootout

The Knights competed at the St. Andrews Sandhills Shootout at Deercroft Golf Club over Monday and Tuesday, finishing in fourth out of nine competing teams. St. Andrews shot a 632 (+56) collectively over two rounds of competition. SCAD Atlanta won the event with a collective score of 626, one stroke better than second placed Columbia.

Matt Lefebvre was the highest placed Knight individually with a total score of 151 (+7), good enough for third among all golfers. Troy Taylor joined Lefebvre in the top 10, finishing in a five-way tie for eighth with a score of 157 (+13) over the two rounds of golf. Blake Vaughn of Columbia led all golfers with a total score of 144 (E), five strokes ahead of the remining competitors.

The Knights will be back in action on Monday at the 2025 Koala Classic. It will be a two-day event.