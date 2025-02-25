GREENSBORO —The North Carolina individual state wrestling championships took place over a three-day period from Saturday to Monday at the First Horizon Coliseum. Scotland had three representatives at the competition between the girls and boys teams: Carmin Moore (145), Latia Williams (152) and Josh Smith (106).

Moore scored 11 points for Scotland and finished in fifth of her weight class. Williams meanwhile scored 7.5 points and came in sixth of her weight class. Between the two of them, they won six matches, four by decision, one via fall and one from technical fall.

The 18.5 points scored put Scotland in 32nd out of 113 teams in the team standings. Jack Britt won the competition with 101 points scored, 5.5 ahead of second placed Hoke County.

Smith scored 4.5 points with his performance, falling in 2:09 to Colton Farmer of Enka High School during his lone match. Smith’s 4.5 points scored gave Scotland 59th place out of 80 3A schools. Union Pines finished in first with 134 points scored, 52 points ahead of second placed Dudley who had 82.