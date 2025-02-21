LAURINBURG — A Richmond County woman is celebrating a big lottery win after hitting a $110,000 jackpot on a Cash 5 ticket purchased in Laurinburg.

Angela Morrison bought her lucky Cash 5 Quick Pick ticket at the Speedway on West Church Street in Laurinburg. She matched all five white numbers to collect the jackpot. North Carolina Education Lottery officials say the chances of matching all five numbers are 1 in 962,598.

Morrison claimed her lottery prize on Wednesday. After required state and federal taxes, lottery officials said she took home just under $79,000.

Cash 5 is one of six games in North Carolina that gives players the option of buying their tickets online or in person.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.