Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season! By now, fantasy owners should have a sense of the type of team they have and whether they’re on the right track to becoming a playoff contender. Now is the time to start making serious roster decisions. If you feel your roster is missing a few pieces or could use some guidance, you’ve come to the right place. For all the newcomers, as I always say, this is a weekly breakdown for fantasy owners looking to make a splash.

Top three quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford on the road versus the Baltimore Ravens

Stafford has been on fire the last two weeks, throwing for 764 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. This week, he faces a Ravens defense that ranks 31st in yards allowed (408); Stafford is a must-start this Sunday.

Jordan Love at home versus the Cincinnati Bengals

After having a bye week, Jordan Love is back to face a struggling Bengals defense that ranks among the worst in passing yards and touchdowns allowed. On the season, he is averaging over 250 passing yards and two touchdowns per game. Love is a must-start this Sunday.

Dak Prescott on the road versus the Carolina Panthers

Despite not having the best record, Dak Prescott has quietly led the Cowboys’ offense to rank as the best in the league, averaging 406 yards per game and 272 passing yards. He is emerging as a strong candidate for the NFL MVP award; Prescott is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three running backs

Jonathan Taylor at home versus the Arizona Cardinals

For the second week in a row, I’m doubling down on the league’s leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor. This match-up features two top-10 units on both sides of the ball: the Colts’ ninth-ranked rushing offense (128.2 yards per game) against the Cardinals’ eighth-ranked run defense (92.4 yards per game). Indianapolis’ offense runs through their rushing attack; Taylor is a must-start this Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey on the road versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Maybe the game of the week in the NFC, Christian McCaffrey will once again be the focal point for the San Francisco offense as they face a tough Buccaneers defense. Though he hasn’t had the best start on the ground, McCaffrey leads the 49ers in receiving yards with 39 catches and 387 yards. In his career, he has had plenty of success against Tampa Bay, rushing for 590 yards with six touchdowns, along with 44 receptions for 399 yards and four touchdowns. McCaffrey is a must-start this Sunday.

Bijan Robinson at home versus the Buffalo Bills

Bijan Robinson returns from his bye week, and I’m back again, rolling with one of the league’s most explosive running backs. Robinson is the engine to the Falcons’ offense, and in one of Atlanta’s most crucial match-ups, he’ll face a Bills defense that ranks 28th against the run, allowing 145.6 yards per game. Robinson is a must-start on Monday Night Football.

Top three wide receivers

George Pickens on the road versus the Carolina Panthers

George Pickens will be in for a tough battle against Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, but he’s quickly become Dak Prescott’s favorite target on the outside. With CeeDee Lamb still recovering from an ankle injury, Prescott will continue to lean on Pickens through the air. Besides Week 1, Pickens has caught a touchdown and notched at least 50 yards receiving in every game. Pickens is a must-start this Sunday.

Emeka Egbuka at home versus the San Francisco 49ers

An early favorite for the NFL Rookie of the Year, Emeka Egbuka has given opposing secondaries fits. He ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (445) and second in touchdowns with five. Coming off back-to-back 100-yard performances, Egbuka is a must-start this Sunday.

Puka Nacua on the road versus the Baltimore Ravens

Maybe the NFL’s best receiver, Puka Nacua, leads the NFL in both receptions (52) and receiving yards (588). Paired with Matthew Stafford under center, the Rams have the league’s second-ranked total and passing offense. Facing a Ravens’ defense that has allowed multiple receivers to gain over 100 yards and a touchdown, Nacua is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three tight ends

Tyler Warren at home versus the Arizona Cardinals

Just like his offensive mate Jonathan Taylor, I’m leaning on Tyler Warren for the fourth week in a row. Warren leads all tight ends in receiving yards and made NFL history, becoming the first tight end to record at least 300 receiving yards and score two touchdowns in his first five career games. Warren is a must-start this Sunday.

Darren Waller at home versus the Los Angeles Chargers

Darren Waller is back like he never left and, just as he did years prior, remains one of the league’s premier tight ends. Since his return, he has registered eight receptions for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Waller is a must-start this Sunday.

Sam LaPorta on the road versus the Kansas City Chiefs

Sam LaPorta hasn’t had the strongest start to the season, but he’s coming off an impressive performance against the Bengals, posting five receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. I expect him to continue his play if the Lions want to keep their winning streak alive against Kansas City. LaPorta is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three defenses

Los Angeles Rams on the road versus the Baltimore Ravens

With Lamar Jackson sidelined, the Ravens’ offense is a sitting duck waiting to get attacked. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be starting for the second week in a row. Baltimore’s offense struggled last week against the Houston Texans, as Rush threw three interceptions and managed only 207 yards of total offense. The Rams’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Green Bay Packers at home versus the Cincinnati Bengals

There’s a quarterback problem in Cincinnati after trading for Joe Flacco. Cincinnati’s offense is in survival mode; Green Bay’s defense is coming off a bye week and will look to exploit the Bengals’ problems under center. The Packers’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Denver Broncos on the road versus the New York Jets

The word “dominance” is thrown around too often, but not in this case. The league’s fifth-ranked total defense takes on one of the NFL’s bottom-tier offenses. The Jets are arguably the worst team in the league; their offense allows the most pressure in the NFL, and now they go up against a Denver defense that has a league-leading 21 sacks. I expect a dominating performance this week. The Broncos’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

