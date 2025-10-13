LAURINBURG — Tyjurian White’s 233-yard and three-touchdown performance led the Fighting Scots football team to their second consecutive victory, defeating the Terry Sanford Bulldogs 33-27 on Friday, Oct. 10, during Homecoming night. Once again, the Scots looked unstoppable at home, boasting a perfect 3-0 record, powering a complete team effort.

“[Tyjurian] White had a great night running the football,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “The offense did just enough, and to be able to have a game-sealing drive, I’m very pleased.”

Junior Samier Pate had his longest catch of the year with a 67-yard touchdown, while freshman Michael McLean returned a kickoff for a touchdown, adding to the offensive explosion.

Scotland amassed 384 yards of total offense, the second-most yards this season. Quarterback Bryson Powell completed a season-high 117 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Entering the match-up, Terry Sandord had only one loss on the season and was averaging 44 points per game. The Scots defense took on the challenge and held the Bulldogs to their lowest point total of the season.

“Seniors Kymani Atiles and Jesse Clifton had an amazing game,” Bailey said. “We played an unbelievable defensive effort, and we created turnovers.”

Atiles and Clifton combined for a total of 36 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Junior Keson McNair and senior RJ Bethea contributed double-digit tackles, marking one of Scotland’s strongest defensive performances of the season.

With the win, the Fighting Scots improve to 5-2 and sit second in the Tri-County 6A/7A conference. Scotland will travel to face Purnell Swett on Oct. 17

