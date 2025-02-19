ROCKINGHAM —The Lady Scots basketball team was eliminated from the SAC tournament with a 52-33 loss on the road in the second round to the Richmond Raiders on Tuesday night. Scotland has lost all three meetings with Richmond this season, having also dropped both regular season matchups.

The first quarter of the contest ended tied at nine, but Scotland never won any of the other periods in the game. The Raiders led 21-17 at halftime and 35-25 after 24 minutes.

Jamiya Lindsey led Richmond in scoring with 38 points while Jasiah Gilchrist added 11. Scotland’s statistics were unavailable as of this writing.

The Scots will now wait until Sunday when the state playoffs brackets get released by the NCHSAA; the first round matchups will be on Tuesday night. The Raiders meanwhile will host Union Pines for the SAC tournament title on Friday night at 6 p.m.