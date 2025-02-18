LAURINBURG — The Audience had a hand-clapping, toe-tapping good time as local talent within the African American community was displayed at the Arts Council of Scotland County’s Black History Program held on Sunday.

Nyjel Graham of Laurinburg opened the show playing jazzy instrumental tunes on his saxophone. He wowed the crowd with covers of songs like “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys and “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder.

Graham was followed by Dance Minister Sayidah Pegues, also of Laurinburg, who performed an interpretive praise dance to the gospel song “Change Me.” Pegues brought the song to life for spectators with fluid movements. Praise dance is a way of worshipping and connecting with God through dance movement.

Later, the local Union Grove Gospel Choir took the stage decked out in colorful dashikis. They got the crowd fired up with rousing renditions of songs like “Oh Freedom” and “It’s in My Heart.”

The New Pilgrims of Joy, with members from all around the region, had the crowd rocking with lively versions of songs like “He Will Provide” and “Call Jesus.”

ACSC member Shirley McNair organized the event.

“Black History Month was created to focus attention on the contributions of African Americans to the United States. It honors all black people from all periods of U.S. history, from the enslaved people first brought over from Africa in the early 17th century to African Americans living in the United States today,” she said.

She said the performers are some of her favorites and she felt they would draw a crowd. Music has always been important in African American culture, so McNair said she felt like a musical program was an appropriate tribute to Black History Month.

The celebration of Black history was expanded to a month in 1976, the nation’s bicentennial, according to the blackhistorymonth.gov website. President Gerald R. Ford urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.” That year, 50 years after the first celebration, the association held the first Black History Month. By this time, the entire nation had come to recognize the importance of Black history in the drama of the American story. Since then each American president has issued Black History Month proclamations. And the association—now the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH)—continues to promote the study of Black history all year.

The ACSC is located at 131 S. Main Street in Laurinburg. Check their website or Facebook page for future events.