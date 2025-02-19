LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights women’s softball team lost both games of a home doubleheader against the Carolina University Bruins on Tuesday afternoon with Carolina taking the first game (five innings) 12-1 and the second contest (seven innings) 10-2. St. Andrews falls to 2-10 on the season with the two losses (four straight overall) while the Bruins improve to 3-1 with the victories.

The first game saw Carolina score first in their half of the first on an RBI single from Kalea Bolch, add another run in the top of the third, three in the fourth and seven in the fifth. Amber Bird got the lone RBI for the Knights in the bottom of the third.

Danielle Brooks pitched all five innings of the game for the Bruins, allowing just one hit in the process and striking out three batters. Meghan Fritz, Jaylin Joss and Kassidy Smith all pitched some part of the game for St. Andrews.

The second contest also saw Carolina score first, this time plating four runs in their half of the third, two in the top of the fourth, one in the sixth and another three in the seventh. Valentina Jara got both St. Andrews RBIs on a groundout and a walk in the fifth and seventh innings respectively.

Madison Hamilton started and pitched 6.2 innings for Carolina with five strikeouts in the process. Sarah Sidell (three innings) and Jara (four innings) shared pitching duties for the Knights.

St. Andrews will remain at home for a doubleheader on Friday afternoon against Fayetteville State University. The games are scheduled to start at noon and 2 p.m.

Baseball beats William Peace in 10 innings

The Knights took a 4-3 contest on the road Tuesday afternoon over the Pacers. St. Andrews improves to 5-2 with their third straight win while William Peace falls to 0-3 with the loss.

The Knights got one run in the second innings, two in the sixth and one in the 10th. William Peace got their runs with one apiece in the first, second and eighth innings. Cesar Morillo delivered the game winning run for the Knights with an RBI single in the 10th, one of two RBIs for him in the game as he also had a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Tanner Carpenter was St. Andrews’ winning pitcher with 1.2 clean innings of work and a strikeout at the end of the contest. Maxwell Kasprowicz took the loss for the Pacers.

The Knights will return home on Friday afternoon for a matchup with conference rival Reinhardt. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Beach volleyball games postponed

The Knights were scheduled to take on Gaston College twice on Tuesday. The Knights (5-2, 1-0 in conference games) will be at home on Friday and Saturday for games against Stevenson University (Friday at 9 a.m.), the University of Lynchburg (Friday at 11 a.m.) and Tusculum University (Saturday at 8 a.m.).