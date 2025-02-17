LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights beach volleyball team was victorious in three of four home games over Friday and Saturday at the SAU Invitational, moving to 5-2 (1-0 against conference opponents) on the season in the process. On Friday the Knights defeated Spartanburg Methodist 3-2 but lost to Liberty University 4-1 before beating both Wake Tech and Salem College in 4-1 finals on Saturday. No further statistics or information is available on the games as of this writing.

St. Andrews will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon when they travel for a pair of matchups against Gaston College. The games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Baseball picks up two road wins over Union Commonwealth

The Knights defeated the Bulldogs twice in a Friday doubleheader, taking the first game 12-9 and the second contest 4-3. St. Andrews moves to 4-2 (2-0 in conference games) on the season with the victories while Union Commonwealth falls to 4-5 (0-2 against conference teams) with the losses.

The first contest saw St. Andrews score three runs in their half of the first inning on RBI singles from Kanan Treece and Garrett Hamby, score another run in the top of the third and two more in the top of the sixth, though the Knights still trailed 9-6 entering the eighth frame. After getting two runs in the eighth, Hamby would tie the game by scoring on an error before Aiden Wilson delivered a game changing three-RBI double in a pinch hitter spot.

Tyler Barfield pitched 3.2 innings for St. Andrews in relief and earned the win. Donald Gorgei would get the save with a clean ninth inning.

The second game (six innings) saw the Knights again score first in their half of the first with Cesar Morillo stealing third base and scoring on an error. Wilson added a two-RBI single in the top of the third before Morillo scored on a Bulldogs error in the fourth to give St. Andrews just enough offense to escape with another victory.

Josh Hill got the win as the starter for the Knights. Hill pitched 5.2 innings of three-run ball (two earned) and had four strikeouts. CJ Harrison came in for the final out.

St. Andrews will head to William Peace University, a team they were scheduled to play at home last week, on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

Basketball teams lose at home to Reinhardt

The women’s squad was defeated by the Eagles by a score of 75-55 while the men fell in a 121-108 final from Harris Court. It was the women’s third straight loss as they fall to 10-17 (6-14 against conference opponents) on the season while the men have lost eight straight and sit at 3-18 (2-16 in conference games).

The women were outscored in every quarter of the game except for the second. Reinhardt won the first frame 15-8, the third period 25-15 and the fourth quarter 19-11 while the Knights were able to outscore the Eagles 21-16 in the second quarter.

AJ Price led St. Andrews in scoring with 13 points and also had two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jamicia Davis led the Knights in rebounds with 11 and in assists with four.

The men lost both halves of their game. Reinhardt outscored them in the first half 66-59 and 55-49 over the final 20 minutes.

Jaylin McDuffie led the Knights in scoring with 24 points and was one of six players to score at least 10 points. The others were Priest Wilson (15), Caleb Brown (14), Tristian Pretlow (13), Kwashek Breeden (10) and Ma’Nas Drummond (10). Drummond dished out a team high 13 assists.

Both teams will remain at home for their final home game of the season on Wednesday against Montreat. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. while the men’s game will start at 5 p.m.

Softball loses both games of doubleheader with Reinhardt

The Knights traveled for a doubleheader with the Eagles on Friday, losing the first game 9-1 and the second contest 10-2. St. Andrews now sits at 2-8 (0-2 against conference teams) on the season with the losses while Reinhardt improves to 2-0 with the wins. St. Andrews had two contests apiece with Shaw University and Salem scheduled for Sunday and Monday but had the games cancelled or postponed.

In the first contest (five innings), Reinhardt scored five runs in their half of the first inning, one in the bottom of the second and another three in the fourth. The lone Knights run came on an RBI from Maddy Taylor, who reached base on an error.

Meghan Fritz pitched all four innings of the game for St. Andrews and took the loss. Anslie Pettit got the win as the starter for Reinhardt.

In the second game (six innings), the Eagles got five runs in the first, four in the fourth and one in the sixth. St. Andrews got one run apiece in the second and third innings on errors by Reinhardt. Hayden Newkirk and Fritz got the RBIs.

Valentina Jara was the pitcher of record for St. Andrews as the starter while Bella Krauth got the win for Reinhardt. Both starters pitched three innings.

The Knights will be at home on Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader against Carolina. The games are set to start at noon and 2 p.m.