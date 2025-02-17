HILLSBOROUGH—The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 3A Mideast Regional boys wrestling competition took place over Friday and Saturday at Cedar Ridge High School. Scotland finished the competition in 14th place out of 26 competing teams with 35 points scored. Union Pines was the winner of the competition with 212.5 points scored, 55 points ahead of second placed Dudley, who had 157.5.

The highlight of the weekend for Scotland was the qualification of Josh Smith (106) for the individual state championships. Smith placed second in the region and scored 17.5 points for the Scots in the meet. Smith defeated Deane Carr of Southern School of Energy and Sustainability by technical fall 32-15 in 4:15 and Liam Myles of Union Pines by decision 9-2.

The rest of Scotland’s points came from Amari Singletary (five points), Tripp Sikes (four points), Zayrn McNeill (three points), Noah Colf (three points) and Anthony Pate (2.5 points). The Scots were victorious in nine different matches (three via fall, two by technical fall, two from decision, one forfeit and one bye).

Smith joins Carmin Moore and Latia Williams as Scotland wrestlers to qualify for states. The event will take place over a three-day period from Thursday to Saturday and happen at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro.