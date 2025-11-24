As if diabetes isn’t enough to worry about, along comes cold and flu season. Most of us are already washing our hands frequently and keeping our distance as much as possible, but what more can we do to prevent getting these viruses?

There are ways we all can reduce our risk of catching a cold or the flu. But those with diabetes—both Type 1 and Type 2—should be even more diligent. Why?

Managing diabetes can be challenging, especially for those recently diagnosed. The first thing someone with diabetes needs to know is that prevention is the first line of defense against getting sick. How? First, it’s important to keep blood sugar in a healthy range. Illness can cause blood sugar to rise.

When our bodies are under stress, certain hormones are released to help fight illness, which can cause blood sugar levels to spike. High blood sugar not only makes us feel awful but can also slow recovery from illness, including a cold or the flu. People with diabetes also need to be concerned about COVID-19, which increases the risk of serious complications. Your primary care provider can guide you on when to call for help. According to the CDC, you should contact your doctor if:

— You are too sick to eat and can’t keep food down for more than 24 hours.

— You lose five pounds or more while sick. Unexplained weight loss could indicate high blood sugar.

— You have a temperature above 101°F for longer than 24 hours.

— Your blood sugar is below 60 mg/dL or above 300 mg/dL.

— You have ketones in your urine or bloodstream.

Not only people with diabetes but everyone should watch for COVID-19–like symptoms, including a dry cough, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, or difficulty breathing. A major difference between the cold or flu and COVID-19 is that cold and flu symptoms come on suddenly and peak quickly, whereas COVID-19 symptoms develop gradually.

Cold and flu prevention tips, especially for people with diabetes, include:

— Get a flu vaccine annually to reduce the risk of serious complications.

— Wash hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

— Avoid contact with sick individuals.

— Have a plan in case you get sick—work with your primary care provider.

— Stock up on healthy, immunity-boosting foods, especially those rich in vitamin C.

— Take steps to manage stress. Diabetes itself can be stressful, and stress can weaken the immune system.

Managing an illness is especially important for people with diabetes, who are at higher risk for flu complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections, and ear infections. Here are some tips for treating the cold or flu:

— Keep taking your usual medications. Take diabetes medications or insulin as directed, and always consult your primary care provider before making any changes.

— Check your blood sugar more often—every two to four hours.

— Avoid cold or flu medications with added sugar; diabetic-friendly formulas are available.

— Drink plenty of water or low- to no-calorie beverages. The CDC recommends drinking 4–6 ounces of fluid every 30 minutes to prevent dehydration. Beverages with added sugar can cause blood sugar to spike.

— Eat as normally as possible. Flu can decrease appetite, which can cause blood sugar levels to drop.

— Check with your doctor as needed—they are your lifeline.

We can’t always avoid getting a cold or the flu, but having a plan can help manage blood sugar and may even speed recovery. Watch for signs and symptoms of these illnesses. The flu and COVID-19 are especially dangerous for anyone with underlying conditions, including diabetes. It’s imperative that we all do our part to prevent the spread of viruses.

For more information about diabetes and the flu or COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/diabetes

or contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II/PIO, at 910-277-2470, ext. 4478. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly, sneeze or cough into your elbow, and stay home if you are sick. Let’s take care of each other—that’s public health.