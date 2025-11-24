LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots season ended in heartbreak on the road in the third round of the playoffs against the Jacksonville Cardinals with a 34-35 defeat Friday, Nov. 21. There were bright spots but also costly mistakes in a stressful game.

That said, here are three observations from Friday’s game that told the story.

Scotland’s Balanced Attack

Once again, freshman Michael McLean played his best game of the season. Scoring four touchdowns appeared to rally the Scots’ offense. It was evident that Jacksonville had no answer for Scotland’s ground game.

The offense showed the balance coaches had been seeking all year; it wasn’t one-dimensional. Scotland became the only team since Oct. 3 to reach 34 points against Jacksonville, who hadn’t allowed that many in the regular season. Junior quarterback Bryson Powell delivered the ball downfield to playmakers senior Andre McNeil and junior Samier Pate, which challenged the Cardinals’ defense.

Struggle to Stop the Ground Game

Defensive line coach Rodney Quick and head coach Richard Bailey emphasized the need to stop the run during the off-season; however, this need was not apparent in the Scots’ playoff run.

Jacksonville rushed for 274 yards with two running backs surpassing more than 100 yards: junior Amari Pearson with 122 yards and three touchdowns and senior Anthony Washington rushing for 128 yards and two touchdowns. In Scotland’s previous week’s playoff victory against Terry Sanford, they allowed 310 yards on the ground. These two rushing performances were the most the Scots surrendered all season.

The inability to stop the ground game cost them.

Missed Opportunities Will Haunt Them All Off-Season

Scotland found themselves with plenty of opportunities to shock the high school playoff landscape but could not capitalize on their chances. After a touchdown from Michael McLean in the fourth quarter to make the score 34-35, the Scots decided to go for a 2-point conversion, which resulted in an interception.

Scotland responded when special teams recovered the onside kick after they missed on the 2-point conversion. They drove the ball downfield but encountered a fourth-and-1, where they were stopped, ending the game.

The Scots played as strong as they have all year, recovering two onside kicks, scoring 34 points and seeing senior kicker Jackson Hernandez go perfect on field goals. Ultimately, those two game-changing plays will haunt them all off-season.

