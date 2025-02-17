Jerrison Dixon (5) and Dajuan Gibson (4) were the two Scotland representatives on the SAC all-conference boys basketball team. Here, Dixon attempts a free throw during Scotland’s home matchup with Whiteville back on Jan. 8.

LAURINBURG —The Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) released their regular season awards and all-conference teams on Monday morning for the 2024-25 basketball season. Scotland was represented five times between the two teams with Morgan Thompson, Alicia McClain and Madison Dixon earning spots on the girls roster while Dajuan Gibson and Jerrison Dixon made the boys all-conference team.

Jamiya Lindsey of Richmond and Ashanti Fox of Union Pines were named the conference players of the year on the girls side. Anissa Little of Union Pines was named the conference coach of the year.

On the boys side it was Southern Lee who had the conference player of the year with Nysheed Williams taking home the award. Richmond’s Donald Pettigrew earned coach of the year honors.

The full girls all-conference team is below with Scotland players listed in bold:

Jamyia Lindsay-Richmond

Jasiah Gilchrist-Richmond

Madisen Jackson-Richmond

Ashanti Fox-Union Pines

Alley Hise-Union Pines

Taryn Pekala-Union Pines

Gianna Maneu-Union Pines

Kennedy Moore-Pinecrest

Aniya McGregor-Pinecrest

Morgan Thompson-Scotland

Alicia McClain-Scotland

Cherish Smith-Lee County

Zamaria Mellette-Southern Lee

Hailey Hughes-Lee County

Makayla Hall-Southern Lee

Ava Vondekall-Pinecrest

Madison Dixon-Scotland

Lailah Crowder-Hoke County

The full boys all-conference team is below with Scotland players listed in bold:

Amer Morrison-Richmond

Keyata Davis-Richmond

Jay Hamilton-Richmond

Chance Crowder-Richmond

Jaden Best-Southern Lee

Jamauri Hall-Southern Lee

B J Tate-Blanks-Southern Lee

TJ Carnegie-Southern Lee

MJ Sanders-Lee County

Nick Farrow-Lee County

Elijah Melton-Pinecrest

Zymiere Spencer-Pinecrest

Jaylen Kyle-Union Pines

Dajuan Gibson-Scotland

Jerrison Dixon-Scotland

Savion Kinston-Hoke County

All of these players will be recognized at the conclusion of the SAC tournament championship on Friday night. Both Scotland squads are set to face off with the Lee County Yellow Jackets in the first round of the single elimination tournament on Monday night at 6 p.m. The girls team will be at home while the boys team will be on the road.