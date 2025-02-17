LAURINBURG —The Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) released their regular season awards and all-conference teams on Monday morning for the 2024-25 basketball season. Scotland was represented five times between the two teams with Morgan Thompson, Alicia McClain and Madison Dixon earning spots on the girls roster while Dajuan Gibson and Jerrison Dixon made the boys all-conference team.
Jamiya Lindsey of Richmond and Ashanti Fox of Union Pines were named the conference players of the year on the girls side. Anissa Little of Union Pines was named the conference coach of the year.
On the boys side it was Southern Lee who had the conference player of the year with Nysheed Williams taking home the award. Richmond’s Donald Pettigrew earned coach of the year honors.
The full girls all-conference team is below with Scotland players listed in bold:
Jamyia Lindsay-Richmond
Jasiah Gilchrist-Richmond
Madisen Jackson-Richmond
Ashanti Fox-Union Pines
Alley Hise-Union Pines
Taryn Pekala-Union Pines
Gianna Maneu-Union Pines
Kennedy Moore-Pinecrest
Aniya McGregor-Pinecrest
Morgan Thompson-Scotland
Alicia McClain-Scotland
Cherish Smith-Lee County
Zamaria Mellette-Southern Lee
Hailey Hughes-Lee County
Makayla Hall-Southern Lee
Ava Vondekall-Pinecrest
Madison Dixon-Scotland
Lailah Crowder-Hoke County
The full boys all-conference team is below with Scotland players listed in bold:
Amer Morrison-Richmond
Keyata Davis-Richmond
Jay Hamilton-Richmond
Chance Crowder-Richmond
Jaden Best-Southern Lee
Jamauri Hall-Southern Lee
B J Tate-Blanks-Southern Lee
TJ Carnegie-Southern Lee
MJ Sanders-Lee County
Nick Farrow-Lee County
Elijah Melton-Pinecrest
Zymiere Spencer-Pinecrest
Jaylen Kyle-Union Pines
Dajuan Gibson-Scotland
Jerrison Dixon-Scotland
Savion Kinston-Hoke County
All of these players will be recognized at the conclusion of the SAC tournament championship on Friday night. Both Scotland squads are set to face off with the Lee County Yellow Jackets in the first round of the single elimination tournament on Monday night at 6 p.m. The girls team will be at home while the boys team will be on the road.