Allan grew up in Lumberton as the manager of his high school basketball team and thrives in the competition of sports.

PEMBROKE — Before the first whistle blows, whether it’s game day or practice, Layth Allan is already on the court, ensuring everything runs seamlessly for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s men’s basketball team. As the graduate student manager, Allan’s responsibilities range from organizing equipment to assisting coaches.

Even with all of those responsibilities, his most significant impact isn’t what he does, it’s who he is. Born with cerebral palsy, Allan refuses to let challenges define him. Instead, he embodies resilience, positivity and an unbreakable spirit that fuels the team on and off the court.

“His energy is contagious,” says senior guard Nygell Verdier. “Being around Layth has taught me that no matter your challenges, there’s always a way to keep pushing forward. He refuses to let his disability limit him and that’s inspiring.”

Allan’s journey with the team began during his freshman year. After growing up in Lumberton as the manager of his high school basketball team, basketball wasn’t just a hobby, it was home.

While some students found their place in clubs or fraternities, Allan found his place in the rhythm of the game. Whether on the sidelines, in the gym or analyzing stats, he thrives in the camaraderie and competition of sports.

Before home games, the atmosphere in Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court pulses with energy. Bass heavy beats echo through the gym as players high five their way onto the court, where Allan greets them with his signature smile.

Clad in his all-grey UNCP tracksuit, he performs personalized handshakes with each player, which includes a lively mix of palm slaps, finger snaps and choregraphed moves. It’s a ritual that reflects the bond he shares with the team.

“Layth brings energy and good vibes,” says standout senior guard Bradlee Haskell. “He takes pride in his role, showing up for 5 a.m. practices when he doesn’t have to. It’s those little things that motivate the entire team.”

Former player Cortez Marion-Holmes first met Layth during freshman orientation and their shared love for basketball sparked a lasting friendship.

“Layth is strong, self-motivated and confident,” Cortez says. “He connects with the players, helps with development and is a huge part of this program.”

To Allan, who earned a broadcasting degree in 2023, cerebral palsy is just one piece of his story, not the defining chapter.

“I am disabled, and I do have limitations, but I don’t let that stop me,” he says, smiling confidently. “You can accomplish anything you set your mind to if you’re willing to put in the time and effort and work harder than anyone else.”