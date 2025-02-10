LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights women’s soccer team released their schedule for the spring of 2025 on Monday afternoon. The team has three competitions scheduled for the spring season.

The first event the Knights will have is set to come in a little over a month on March 16. They will meet Queens University of Charlotte for an 8vs.8 tournament.

Next up for St. Andrews will be a meeting with Cape Fear on April 5. They will have a 9vs.9 tournament.

The final spring competition for the Knights will come eight days later on April 13 against NC Wesleyan. It will be another 8vs.8 tournament.

St. Andrews is coming off of back-to-back one-win seasons, including a 1-15 (1-12 in conference games) record in 2024. Their lone win came on the road against Kentucky Christian in a 2-0 final on Oct. 11. The team’s season schedule for 2025 has not been released as of this writing.