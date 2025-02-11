St. Andrews University participates in the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities Ethics Bowl, held at the State House in Raleigh on Feb. 7-8.

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University recently participated in the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) Ethics Bowl, held at the State House in Raleigh on Feb. 7-8.

The event brought together students from across the state to engage in thought-provoking debates on this year’s theme, “Ethics in Health and Wellness.”

The St. Andrews Ethics Bowl Team included Israel Cleveland (freshman), Kaydon Harriott (freshman), Avarie McPhillips (junior), Olivia Plybon (sophomore), and Noah Sorrells (senior). The team was led by Tim Verhey, the SAU department chair for Liberal and Creative Arts, who served as the team coordinator.

Over two days, the team participated in four debates, winning two and narrowly losing two — one by a single point. Their performance demonstrated “exceptional critical thinking, teamwork, and ethical reasoning, especially impressive given the team’s youth.”

In addition to the debates, the students attended a reception and dinner at the North Carolina Museum of Natural History. The evening featured a keynote address by Secretary Kody Kinsley, former Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Secretary Kinsley shared insights on public policy, public service and the collective responsibility for improving the quality of public life.

Reflecting on the experience, Verhey said, “I am really proud of our team. Not only were the students articulate and thoughtful, they also worked together really well as a team. In fact, of all the teams, they seemed to be having the most fun. They smiled, and laughed, and really enjoyed one another and the competition. With such a young team, I can’t wait to see what they accomplish in coming years.”

The NCICU Ethics Bowl provided an invaluable opportunity for students to develop their skills in ethical analysis and public speaking while fostering connections with peers and professionals across the state.

St. Andrews University leaders said they look forward to building on this year’s success and returning to the Ethics Bowl next year with even greater determination.

For more information about St. Andrews University and its programs, visit www.sa.edu.