LAURINBURG — A Hamlet man was recently arrested on one count of impersonating law enforcement.

According to information from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a traffic stop Thursday when a vehicle that appeared to be a patrol car passed by. Deputies were not familiar with the vehicle and proceeded to investigate by conducting a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, multiple items were discovered to be police equipment mounted in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Rusty Allen Smith, of Hamlet, was arrested on the scene and was given a $1,500 unsecured bond.