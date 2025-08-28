Senior Kinsey Hamilton of the Fighting Scots volleyball team serves during their matchup against Fairmont, helping lead her team to a victory.

LAURINBURG — After what was described as their worst performance of the year against Richmond on Tuesday, the Lady Scots ended their losing streak on Wednesday night by defeating the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes 3-0.

“We had to first focus on things we did wrong versus Richmond,” head coach Andrew Romaine said after the match. “In the first set we did, and it carried over to the second and third sets.”

The Scots appeared revitalized; this time, there were no instances of balls hitting players in the face, communication on defense was strong, service errors were minimal and the players seemed to be enjoying themselves once again. The offense operated like a well-oiled machine.

“The girls communicated better; that was the biggest thing,” Romaine said. “Overall, if we play the game like this, we can compete against anyone in the conference.”

The Scots won the sets handily: first set (25-12), second set (25-11) and third set (25-9).

Now turning our attention to their upcoming road match-up against Hoke County on Aug.28, this is expected to be a challenging battle for the Scots, according to Coach Romaine. The Scots must avoid the same meltdown they experienced against Richmond if they hope to secure a victory over Hoke County.

“Hoke County is the only place that scares me to death,” Romaine stated. “I want be able to sleep because I’m thinking about them; it’s just a fun and intense place to play. It’s as if they don’t have air conditioning, and they always play better at home than they do on the road, which is even scarier because they beat us at home.”

“I told the girls, ‘Let’s carry the momentum of this game into Hoke County.’ Let’s start the first set against Hoke County just as we did versus Fairmont,” he added.

So far this season, the Lady Scots hold a 4-2 record, with one of those losses occurring against Hoke County on Aug. 14, where the Scots lost by a score of 3-2.

“We want to win, Ramsey Hale, Molly Gallagher will definitely step up into that leadership role in a game of this magnitude,” Romaine said. “Those two do not like to lose, and we all know we gave that game away here, so we will push the girls and they will be ready for Hoke County.”

