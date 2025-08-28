LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots soccer team hit the road for the first time this season, a rematch versus the Seventy-First Falcons with a renewed sense of determination and passion.

Within the first 30 minutes of the opening half, the Scots jumped out to a 3-0 lead. However, momentum came to an unexpected and scary halt with five minutes left to play in the first half. Scots sophomore Dakota Locklear and Seventy-First senior goalkeeper Andrew Gross collided while attempting to take control of the ball. Locklear was fine; however, Gross was apparently injured on the play.

The game was stopped for 30 minutes while emergency services responded and transported Gross from the field via ambulance. Prior to leaving, Gross was awake and alert.

The second half began with a sluggish start for the Scots, while the Falcons came out firing. Halfway through the second half, Seventy-First scored two goals, both made by senior Emerson Alvarado. Scotland would pick the pace back up and add two goals to seal a 5-2 victory.

Freshman Nathan Ward had three goals, while sophomore Braden Smith and junior Jackson Hernandez each added one. Senior goalkeeper Chris White allowed two goals while notching five saves. With the win, the Fighting Scots improve to a 2-2 record.

“The boys played really well. I think the long layover following the injury affected both our and Seventy-First’s momentum,” head coach Jeremy White said. “We were a little slow starting the second half; however, we were able to get back in the game and hold off a late-game charge by the Falcons.”

“Next week, we have two home games, one against Douglas Byrd and against Westover. We are excited for those match-ups and look to build momentum as we inch closer to conference play.”