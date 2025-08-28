LAURINBURG — Laurinburg native and Scotland County legend Zamir White has earned a spot on the Las Vegas Raiders’ 53-man roster.

A former five-star prospect, White was ranked as the nation’s top running back in 2018. During his senior season at Scotland High School, White rushed for 2,086 yards and scored 34 touchdowns. He then committed to the University of Georgia, where he rushed for 2,043 yards and 25 touchdowns in three years, ultimately winning a national championship in the 2021-2022 season with the Bulldogs.

White was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He scored his first career touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14, 2023. Over three NFL seasons, he has appeared in 39 games and rushed for 704 yards and two touchdowns. His best year came in 2023, when he ran for 451 yards and a touchdown on 104 carries in 17 games.