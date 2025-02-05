LAURINBURG —Scotland High School hosted their Fall Sports Athletic Banquet on Tuesday night where they recognized and celebrated standout student-athletes from girls golf, girls tennis, volleyball, boys soccer, cross country and football. The award winners from the respective teams are listed below:

Girls Golf

MVP – Claire Smith

Coach’s Award – Addison Pittman

Most Improved – Madison Dixon

Girls Tennis

Most Improved – Rhea Truesdell

Coach’s Award – Maleah Locklear

MVP – Marissa Smith

Volleyball

Most Improved – Emerie Snuggs

MVP – Addison Johnson

Coach’s Award – Jordyn Walker

Boys Soccer

Defensive Player of the Year – Myles Norton

Most Improved – Joshua Smith

Coach’s Award – Tri Duong

MVP – Ciro Velasco

Cross Country

Girls Runner of the Year – Chloe Ganus

Girls Most Improved – Caydence Deese

Coach’s Award – Chloe Ganus

Boys Runner of the Year – Gabe Jacquez

Boys Most Improved – Ozzy Tyson

Coach’s Award – Tanay Sanderson

Football

Brooks Hale Offensive Lineman of the Year – Isaiah Locklear

Best Offensive Back – Ji’San McPhatter

Best Wide Receiver – Quatavius Everette

Offensive MVP – Dajuan Gibson

Best Defensive Lineman – Zion Morrison

Best Linebacker – Keyshaun McQueen

Best Defensive Back – Marlin Moore

Defensive MVP – Dylan Tilson

Specialist MVP – Cameron Cole

Most Improved – Tyjurian White

Most Dedicated – Wil Young

Coach’s Award – DaCota Quick-Smith