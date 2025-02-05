LAURINBURG —Scotland High School hosted their Fall Sports Athletic Banquet on Tuesday night where they recognized and celebrated standout student-athletes from girls golf, girls tennis, volleyball, boys soccer, cross country and football. The award winners from the respective teams are listed below:
Girls Golf
MVP – Claire Smith
Coach’s Award – Addison Pittman
Most Improved – Madison Dixon
Girls Tennis
Most Improved – Rhea Truesdell
Coach’s Award – Maleah Locklear
MVP – Marissa Smith
Volleyball
Most Improved – Emerie Snuggs
MVP – Addison Johnson
Coach’s Award – Jordyn Walker
Boys Soccer
Defensive Player of the Year – Myles Norton
Most Improved – Joshua Smith
Coach’s Award – Tri Duong
MVP – Ciro Velasco
Cross Country
Girls Runner of the Year – Chloe Ganus
Girls Most Improved – Caydence Deese
Coach’s Award – Chloe Ganus
Boys Runner of the Year – Gabe Jacquez
Boys Most Improved – Ozzy Tyson
Coach’s Award – Tanay Sanderson
Football
Brooks Hale Offensive Lineman of the Year – Isaiah Locklear
Best Offensive Back – Ji’San McPhatter
Best Wide Receiver – Quatavius Everette
Offensive MVP – Dajuan Gibson
Best Defensive Lineman – Zion Morrison
Best Linebacker – Keyshaun McQueen
Best Defensive Back – Marlin Moore
Defensive MVP – Dylan Tilson
Specialist MVP – Cameron Cole
Most Improved – Tyjurian White
Most Dedicated – Wil Young
Coach’s Award – DaCota Quick-Smith