LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights women’s wrestling team was defeated by visiting Brewton-Parker College in a 36-3 final on Tuesday afternoon. It was the first competition for the team since Jan. 24 and 25 at the Indiana Tech Duals.

The Knights picked up one victory in the matches, which was a win by decision. Laney Rhodes (160) defeated Skyy Hargrove in an 8-4 decision. Brewton-Parker won seven matches, three by fall and four via forfeit.

St. Andrews will be back in action on Thursday night with a trip to face Montreat College at Saint Stevens High School. The match is scheduled for start at 5 p.m.

Baseball crushed by Spartanburg Methodist College

The Knights were defeated by the Pioneers 15-3 on Tuesday afternoon at Mooneyham Baseball Field in Spartanburg. St. Andrews falls to 2-2 on the young season with the loss while Spartanburg Methodist improves to 1-3 with the victory.

The Knights would get on the board first in their half of the first inning thanks to an RBI single from Eric Cantu that drove in Cesar Morillo, who started off the inning with a double. That momentum would be short lived, however, as the Pioneers responded by sending 12 batters to the plate in their half of the first inning and scoring eight runs. Aiden Wilson had an RBI double in the top of the second while Cantu added another RBI on a walk, but Spartanburg Methodist would answer back with two runs in their half of the second, four more in the fifth and one in the sixth to win the game in runaway fashion.

Luke Drzemiecki took the loss as the Knights’ starter while Payton Gardner got the win for the Pioneers with four innings of scoreless ball in relief. Morillo and Wilson both went 2-3 from the plate for St. Andrews.

The Knights will look to rebound on Tuesday afternoon when they host William Peace University. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.