LAURINBURG — A Hamlet man faces multiple felony traffic violations following a traffic stop in Laurinburg that led to a high-speed chase across county lines Sunday.

Caleb Javor Ingram, 25, of Hamlet, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude, felonious restraint and multiple traffic violations, according to information submitted by the Laurinburg Police Department.

An officer with the Laurinburg Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic violation on U.S. 401 at around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the LPD. The vehicle exited U.S. 401 and pulled into the Speedway on E. Church St., Laurinburg where the driver immediately exited. The officer asked the driver to step back inside the vehicle and then heard the front passenger, a female start screaming she had been kidnapped, according to police.

The driver then fled west on E. Church Street, Laurinburg onto U.S. 74 reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to the LPD. The fleeing vehicle continued through Laurel Hill then into Hamlet where it continued onto Hamlet Avenue, crossed over the railroad tracks and lost control striking a building, parked vehicle and rolled over coming to rest on the sidewalk.

Officers rushed to the vehicle and found that the driver had been ejected and was attempting to get up and flee again, police said. The driver was able to be detained and placed in custody.

Hamlet EMS/Fire and Hamlet Police Department also responded and assisted. Both the driver and passenger were both transported and flown to another medical treatment facility for their injuries. Both were last listed in stable condition.

The driver was identified as Ingram, who was further revealed to have multiple Orders for Arrest for failure to appear. The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Faith Lynette Kiara Walker of Rockingham.

NC State Highway Patrol responded by conducting an investigation.