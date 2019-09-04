SAC Power Rankings

Scotland defensive end Jason Romero (22) pressures Hoggard quarterback Gabriel Johnson during Scotland’s win over the Vikings last week. Scotland defensive end Jason Romero (22) pressures Hoggard quarterback Gabriel Johnson during Scotland’s win over the Vikings last week.

Each week of the regular season, The Laurinburg Exchange publishes its own football power rankings for the Sandhills Athletic Conference. These rankings are based on team performance, storylines, upcoming games, injuries and analysis from the sports desk.

Here are the power rankings after Week Two.

1. Scotland (2-0) Previous: 2

The Fighting Scots started their season with wins against a pair of strong football programs — Southeast Guilford and Wilmington Hoggard. Scotland earned both wins in convincing fashion despite having to play both games in a span of five days due to inclement weather.

Scotland cleaned up its performance between those two games. There are still some issues that need to be addressed, especially with errant snaps and missed big-play opportunities. But the Scots are definitely on the right track as we inch closer to Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

This week’s game against South Carolina border rival Marlboro County, if played, will be another good test. Remember, Marlboro County defeated Scotland at Pate Stadium last year.

2. Richmond (2-0) Previous: 1

Richmond’s game last week against Anson was called at halftime because of an altercation between the two teams that happened just before the break. Richmond walked away with a 33-0 victory over the Class 2A team.

The Raiders were powered by another strong performance from quarterback Caleb Hood, who threw three touchdown passes. Richmond is set to wrap up its non-conference schedule with a challenging pair of games against Butler and at Cardinal Gibbons.

3. Pinecrest (2-0) Previous: 4

Pinecrest had little trouble grabbing a 63-10 win over Southern Lee last week. Pinecrest found many different ways to score, including a 63-yard return of a blocked field goal, a 43-yard punt return and a 16-yard touchdown run on an advanced fumble.

The Patriots are on the road this week at R.J. Reynolds in Winston-Salem.

T4. Seventy-First (2-0) Previous: 3

The Falcons of Seventy-First escaped with a 28-27 win over Cape Fear last week. Seventy-First secured the win by stopping Cape Fear’s 2-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Falcons running back Kore Prentice-Coles tallied 210 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Seventy-First takes on E.E. Smith this week.

T4. Jack Britt (2-0) Previous: 5

The Buccaneers handed Terry Sanford a 21-10 loss last week. Jack Britt receiver Anthony Fiffie logged 105 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

The Bucs are now slated to face Pine Forest,who lost to Lumberton last week after defeating Purnell Swett the week before.

6. Hoke (2-0) Previous: 6

Hoke would be higher on this list if so many teams weren’t still undefeated. The Bucks defeated E.E. Smith 26-25 last week with the help of 107 rushing yards from Keonte’ Shaw.

Hoke is now set to face a Westover team that started its season by getting shutout 42-0 at Seventy-First.

7. Lumberton (1-1) Previous: 8

In a wild turn of events, Lumberton defeated Pine Forest 30-28 last week after losing 45-0 to Terry Sanford the week before.

Jadarian Chatman was the star for Lumberton last week, rushing for three touchdowns and 187 yards. Lumberton gets Cape Fear this week.

8. Purnell Swett (0-2) Previous: 7

Purnell Swett was shut out by Dillon at home last week, 42-0. The Rams have a tough road ahead. After South View visits Pembroke this week, Purnell Swett travels to Hoggard and Richmond before hosting Scotland.

Scotland defensive end Jason Romero (22) pressures Hoggard quarterback Gabriel Johnson during Scotland’s win over the Vikings last week. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Romero_Hoggard01.jpg Scotland defensive end Jason Romero (22) pressures Hoggard quarterback Gabriel Johnson during Scotland’s win over the Vikings last week. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scots on top after week 2

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

