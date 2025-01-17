Alicia McClain (bottom middle), her mom (bottom left), women’s basketball Head Coach Roshien McClain (bottom right), Assistant Coach Edward Cain (top left), Athletic Director Patrick Williams (top middle) and Principal Laura Bailey (top right) take a picture together during McClain’s signing ceremony on Friday afternoon.

LAURINBURG —Scotland senior Alicia McClain had a signing ceremony held for her on Friday afternoon at the Scotland High School media center. McClain signed her papers to play basketball collegiately for Bluefield State University beginning in the fall of 2025.

McClain has been on the varsity Lady Scots basketball team for all four of her years in high school. She recently passed the 1,000-career points mark in a matchup earlier this season against the Hoke County Bucks in early December and has 1,000 career rebounds in her sights as well with over 800 accumulated thus far.

McClain is at or near the top of nearly every statistic for the Lady Scots through their first 11 games of the 2024-25 season. McClain leads the team in rebounds per game with 10, in steals per game with 4.8 and in blocks per game with 5.4 while also being the team’s best three-point shooter at 28%. McClain is also second on the team in points per game with 13.6, in field goal percentage at 42% and in assists per game at 4.7.

The Scots have started the season with a 7-4 overall record that includes a 3-2 mark against conference opponents heading into Friday night’s road matchup with the Richmond Raiders. Tipoff from Richmond is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Congratulations to McClain and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!

All of McClain’s statistics are from MaxPreps as of Friday afternoon before their game against the Raiders.