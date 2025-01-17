LAURINBURG — The City of Laurinburg’s consumer billing lobby will be closed from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24 for renovations, the city announced Friday.

The drive-thru window will still be open for all utility bill and tax bill payments. Customers who need assistance with any other utility billing services other than payments are directed to notify the customer service person at the drive-thru window and will be notified on what to do and how they may be assisted.

In addition to making payments at the drive-thru window, customers can also utilize the other payment methods available including by mail, dropping payments in the payment drop box next to the drive-thru lane, making online payments on the city’s website at www.laurinburg.org, or using the pay-by-phone service by calling 910-276-1521 and following the prompts.

The Consumer Billing Department is scheduled to resume normal operations on Jan. 27.

All other offices at City Hall will be open to the public and will not be affected by the consumer billing lobby closure.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” read a statement from the city. “Thanks for your cooperation and understanding.”