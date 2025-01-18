ROCKINGHAM —The Lady Scots basketball team dropped a 54-37 decision at the hands of the Richmond Raiders on Friday night at Richmond Senior High School. Scotland falls to 7-5 (3-3 in conference games) with the loss while Richmond improves to 10-5 (4-1 against conference opponents) and snaps their two-game losing streak with the victory.

The Scots were outscored in every quarter of the game except for the fourth period, which they won 10-7. Otherwise, the Raiders outscored Scotland 17-10 in the first eight minutes, were up 33-15 at the break and led 47-27 entering the final frame.

Scotland was led in scoring by Morgan Thompson, who registered 15 points in the game. Shaniya Voland added eight points.

The Scots will have another conference road matchup next Friday, Jan. 24 against the Hoke County Bucks with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. The Scots beat the Bucks in Laurinburg by 20 (51-31) back in early December.

Boys basketball loses to Richmond

The Scots were defeated by the Raiders in a 65-29 final on Friday night at Richmond Senior High School. Scotland falls to 3-10 (1-5 against SAC teams) on the season with the setback while Richmond improves to 8-7 (3-2 in conference action) with their seventh consecutive victory.

The Scots were outscored in every quarter of the game except for the fourth period, which they won 8-5. Otherwise, the Raiders outscored Scotland 20-10 in the first eight minutes, were up 40-17 at the break and led 60-21 entering the final frame.

Scotland was led in scoring by Tomek McFadden, who registered eight points in the game. Jerrison Dixon added seven points.

The Scots will be back in action with another conference road matchup next Friday, Jan. 24 against the Hoke County Bucks with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Scots lost to the Bucks in Laurinburg by a score of 55-46 back in early December.