BLADENBORO —The Scotland boys basketball team wrapped up their Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament on Saturday afternoon at West Bladen High School with a 62-36 victory over the Dillon Christian Warriors. The Scots improve to 2-6 (0-3 against conference opponents) on the season with the victory while Dillon Christian falls to 6-7 (no region games yet played) with the loss. It was Scotland’s first victory since their season opener against Montgomery Central on Dec. 2 while the Warriors dropped their third straight game, all of which have been part of the tournament.

The Scots controlled the game in all four quarters. They won the first period 9-8, the second frame 14-5, the third quarter 16-11 and the final eight minutes 23-12.

Jerrison Dixon led Scotland in scoring with 22 points while having a double-double as he also nabbed 10 rebounds along with two steals and four assists in the victory. LaSean Pittman and Zion Morrison had 11 and nine points respectively.

This was the Scots’ final game before the New Year. They will next be in action on Saturday, Jan. 4 as they head south of the border for a matchup with the Cheraw Braves. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. that day.

The Braves currently stand at 4-6 (1-1 against region opponents) on the season. They have a home game scheduled against Scotland’s archrival, the Richmond Raiders, the day before they welcome the Scots to their home floor.

Scotland’s next home game will be against Whiteville on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Tipoff from Scotland High School will be at 7:30 p.m. that night.