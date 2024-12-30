OAKBORO —The Scotland boys wrestling team competed at the West Stanly Duals on Saturday against Albemarle, Montgomery Central, Porter Ridge, Lincoln Charter and Marvin Ridge. The Scots went 2-3 in those five duals, beating Albemarle 41-37 and Marvin Ridge 48-31 but losing to Montgomery Central 44-31, to Porter Ridge 47-36 and to Lincoln Charter 53-29.

Against Albemarle, the Scots won seven different matches. One win happened by fall, five came by forfeit and one from technical fall. Anthony Pate (157) defeated Nasir Goode-Craig for the win by fall while Donerio Graham (132) defeated Carlos Popcoa 22-6 for the victory by technical fall.

For their match with Marvin Ridge, Scotland was victorious in eight matches, two by way of fall and six from forfeit. Josh Smith (113) took down Brayland Allen while Travis Ham (175) defeated Nathan Wensevic for the two fall victories.

The Scots won six matches against Montgomery Central, one by decision, three by forfeit and two by technical fall. Amari Singletary (215) took down Jeremiah Cassidy in a 6-3 decision with Brayden Richardson (126) and Graham picking up the technical fall victories.

Against Porter Ridge, Scotland picked up six wins, five from fall and one from forfeit. Richardson, Pate, Singletary, Smith and Kah`Jzere Knight (120) got victories by fall. David Pruitte (285) got credit for a win by forfeit.

Five wins were secured for Scotland against Lincoln Charter, two from fall, two from forfeit and one from technical fall. Singletary and Pruitte picked up the fall wins while Graham beat James Barton 19-2 for their win by technical fall.

The boys will next head to the Union Pines Triple Dual on Thursday. Athens Drive Magnet High School, Overhills High School, Piedmont High School, Richmond Senior High School and Union Pines High School are the schools set to compete other than the Scots.

Girls wrestling wins four matches at West Stanly

The Lady Scots were also in action on Saturday at the West Stanly Girls Round Robin. They won four matches during the competition, all by way of fall.

Shayleigh Ward (132) beat Gabriyel Geiger of Albemarle, Shayla Thompson (152) and Latia Williams (165) both defeated Zoe Maynard of Lincoln Charter with Williams also picking up a win over Felicity Hereim of West Stanly. The CoEd team will be back in action on Saturday at the PJ Memorial Tournament held at Purnell Swett High School. The competition will begin at 9 a.m.