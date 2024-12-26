BLADENBORO — The Scotland boys basketball team is set to compete at the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament beginning on Thursday afternoon. The event will go through Friday night and be held at West Bladen High School. The format for the competition is as follows according to Scotland Head Coach Michael Malpass:

Thursday, Dec. 26

Game 1: 2 p.m. Hoke County vs Dillon Christian

Game 2: 4 p.m. Woodland vs Scotland

Game 3: 6 p.m. West Brunswick vs Whiteville

Game 4: 8 p.m. West Bladen vs West Columbus

Friday, Dec. 27

2 p.m. Loser of Game 2 vs Loser of Game 3

4 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs Loser of Game 4

6 p.m. Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 3

8 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 4

After this tournament concludes, the next game Scotland has will be after New Year’s Day. They will battle the Cheraw Braves on the road on Saturday, Jan. 4. Tipoff will be at 4:30 p.m. that day.