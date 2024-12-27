BLADENBORO —The Scotland boys basketball team hit the road for their first round matchup in the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament hosted by West Bladen High School on Thursday afternoon against the Woodland Wolverines. The Scots were defeated 57-47, dropping their overall record to 1-5 (0-3 against conference opponents) while Woodland improves to 3-4 (no region games played yet) on the season with the victory. It was Scotland’s fifth consecutive loss since their season opening win over Montgomery Central back on Dec. 2.

The game was pretty evenly contested outside of the second quarter. The Scots won the first period 8-7 and were even with the Wolverines in the third and fourth quarters with 12 and 20 points apiece in those two frames respectively. However, Woodland dominated the second period 18-7, which would ultimately prove to be the difference in the game.

Jerrison Dixon led the Scots in scoring with 15 points and also added eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in the setback. Shylan Harrell had 14 points while Quatavius Everette added 10 to give Scotland three players with at least 10 points in the game.

Scotland will now face Dillon Christian in round two of the tournament on Friday afternoon. Dillon Christian was defeated by Hoke County in a 66-56 final on Thursday afternoon.

The Warriors currently stand at 6-5 (no region games played to this point) in their 11 games played so far this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.