WILLIAMSBURG, KY —The St. Andrews Knights men’s wrestling team competed at the Battle in the Bluegrass event on Friday morning in Kentucky. The Knights finished in 12th place out of 12 scoring teams with 11 points scored. Life University won the competition with 227.5 points, 59.5 points clear of second placed Indiana Tech who had 168.

St. Andrews won five different matches on the day. Three of them came from a bye, one was from major decision and one came due to medical forfeit.

Caleb Haynes (125) and David Coptsias (141) both received byes in their respective Champ. Round 1 matches with Coptsias also receiving a bye in his Cons. Round 2 match. Coptsias additionally won his 7th Place Match over York’s Elijah Kaawa by major decision 12-3. Dakota Johnson (197) got credited with a victory in his 7th Place Match against Tanner Hawkins of York because of medical forfeit.

This was the Knights’ final competition prior to the New Year. They will next head to the Hawk Duals on Friday, Jan. 3. Huntingdon, Jarvis Christian College, Lindsey Wilson, Montreat College, Reinhardt University, Truett-McConnell and Wisconsin-Stevens Point are the schools other than St. Andrews currently listed as competitors.