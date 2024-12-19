LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights University Equestrian Program announced on their Facebook page on Thursday that they have a commitment from Lauren Lauver for the fall of 2025. Lauver is set to come to Laurinburg from Caledonia, Michigan.

The Knights as a program last competed back on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 at the Virginia Tech Invitational. They obtained the high point team award, high point rider (Chase Summerville) and reserve high point rider (Olivia Boyette) on both days of that competition. The full highlights from those days can be found here: St. Andrews University Equestrian Team concludes show season at Virginia Tech Invitational | Laurinburg Exchange.

Congratulations to Lauren and all involved in her commitment!