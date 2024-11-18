BLACKSBURG, VA—The St. Andrews University Western Team delivered an impressive performance at the Virginia Tech Show over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, tying with the Clemson Equestrian Team for the high point team. Further individual results from the outing are as follows:

Open HMS:

Chase Summerville got a first-place finish while Jerica Bozio came in third.

Level II:

Olivia Boyette came in second place with Luke Rogers adding a fourth-place finish.

Level I:

Gabrielle Wall finished in second place.

Rookie B:

Grace Gerberry came in first, Starr Benton got second, and Savanna Harrison added a fourth-place finish.

Walk/Trot:

Julia King came in fourth.

Reining:

Chase Summerville finished in first place.

Ranch:

Olivia Boyette got first-place.

The highlight of the event was Chase Summerville, who was named the High Point Rider. Olivia Boyette also earned the title of Reserve High Point Rider. Head Coach Carla Wennberg was very happy with the team’s performance over the weekend and credited them for the hard work they have put in.

“We are incredibly proud of our riders’ achievements at Virginia Tech,” Wennberg said. “Their dedication and hard work have truly paid off, and they continue to represent St. Andrews University with excellence and integrity.”