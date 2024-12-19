HAMLET — The Richmond Community College Foundation has established the Wagers Family Endowed Scholarship to honor the legacy of James and Barbara Wagers and their family.

James “Jim” and Barbara Wagers are lifelong residents of Ellerbe and are active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Ellerbe. Although neither had the opportunity to attend college, they instilled in their three sons — Jay, Michael and Matt — a strong belief in hard work and the value of higher education as a means of getting ahead in life. Their sons fully embraced this philosophy, each pursuing and achieving advanced degrees.

Jay Wagers earned both his undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and went on to make a lasting impact as a long-time English professor at RichmondCC. Michael Wagers also received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and later earned his Ph.D. from Rutgers University. Matt Wagers completed his undergraduate studies at Princeton University and earned his Ph.D. from the University of Maryland.

“We are so fortunate to have parents who valued education, hard work and fortitude. Hopefully, this scholarship will provide the recipient an opportunity to understand the same values and serve as a steppingstone for future success,” Dr. Michael Wagers said.

The family’s dedication to advanced learning is further reflected in their daughters-in-law, Kristi and Carolyn, both of whom earned their degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and pursued careers in teaching, inspiring future generations of students. Kristi went on to earn her master’s from East Carolina University.

“We are grateful for the Wager family coming to the RichmondCC Foundation to establish this scholarship that will support students who embody the values of hard work and determination,

traits rooted in the experience of growing up in a small town like Ellerbe,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, Associate Vice President of Development.

There are no restrictions on the recipient’s chosen college major, but preference will be given to residents of Ellerbe or the surrounding area, as well as RichmondCC students planning to transfer to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.