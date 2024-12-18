LYNCHBURG, VA —The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team was defeated 124-50 by Division I Liberty University in an exhibition contest from Liberty Arena on Tuesday night. St. Andrews previously had a home contest against conference rival Milligan on Monday afternoon at Harris Court, which was a 79-62 loss.

Jaylin McDuffie led the Knights in scoring with 15 points and also added two rebounds, one assist and a steal in the loss. Alik Lewis paced the team in rebounds with five and also shared the team lead in assists with Mateu Escamilla and Ma’Nas Drummond, who had two apiece.

The Flames were better statistically than the Knights in several key areas. Those include field goal percentage (62.34%-28.36%), three-point percentage (46.15%-29.41%), free throw percentage (83.33%-50%), points in the paint (60-16), points off turnovers (31-7), second chance points (17-3), fast break points (36-6) and bench points (50-10). Liberty won the first half 59-20 and the second half 65-30 while never trailing in the game.

The Knights will now have two weeks off before heading to Durham for an exhibition contest against another Division I program in the NC Central University Eagles. Tipoff from McDougald-McLendon Arena is scheduled for 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The next game that will count toward the team’s record is on Saturday, Jan. 4 in Tennessee against conference rival Bryan College. Their matchup with the Lions will begin at 4 p.m. that day.