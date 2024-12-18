Farrah Monroe stands by heaters she plans to give out to those in need this Christmas, as part of her Don’t Count Me Out initiative.

LAURINBURG — Each month on the front lawn of her Laurinburg home, 46-year-old Farrah Monroe can be seen sitting at a table, handing out free meals under a banner displaying her organization “Don’t Count Me Out.”

This month, as chili and chicken and rice kept warm in crockpots and ham and turkey sandwiches were wrapped in plastic coverings, Monroe reflected on a time when she was in need. It was not too long ago, three years to be exact, that she did not know when her next meal would be.

Monroe said there was a time in her life she was bullied, abused and raped. Still her focus was on giving back to others.

“I took all the trauma I went through and turned it into something positive … It just gives me joy to go through my storm and still do stuff for other people,” Monroe said.

Don’t Count Me Out was launched after Monroe left Laurinburg in 2011 and came back about 10 years later. She said she realized the place she used to call home had changed significantly.

“We started getting homeless people and I didn’t see that when we left from here … Over by Hammond Park I saw some people eating at a trashcan,” Monroe said.

At the time, Monroe was living in a homeless shelter herself.

“But still I went and prepared them a meal and took it back to ‘em … The joy it gave me to see them happy with a hot meal … It started doing something to me,” Monroe said.

Chasing that feeling, Monroe began traveling around bringing food she prepared herself to those in need in different neighborhoods throughout Laurinburg. She began to build up a reputation with people waiting for her home-cooked meals.

“It didn’t matter if there was they were a drug addict or homeless or whatever, I fed them … Every day it became more and more people,” Monroe said.

Don’t Count Me Out was birthed from the movement and now her new home is ground central for her free meal drives as well as other fundraisers and programs.

For the month of December, Monroe launched a fundraiser titled “Giving Love and Warmth,” which is aimed at providing heating units for those in need.

“I started going out buying heaters in October and doing Kerosene vouchers for people on Christmas to keep warm,” Monroe said.

The Kerosene is for those who have heaters but not the means to keep them going this winter.

For the elderly, Monroe said she is providing gift baskets each week leading up to Christmas. The baskets contain soap, dish detergent, laundry detergent clothes hangers and other home goods.

Monroe said she is working to get the word out about Don’t Count Me Out and is seeking grants to keep it going.

“I’m trying to get it lifted up. I’m doing stuff for the community,” Monroe said.

Monroe said her mission is to help those who have been counted out like herself.

“I know what it feels like to be homeless. I know what it feels like to be abused and to not have and be counted out,” Monroe said.