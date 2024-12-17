Approximately 50 students from pre-K to high school from Christ the Cornerstone Academy, a private school affiliated with Stewartsville Baptist Church, participated in Friday’s performance of the Nativity Story in Downtown Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — A crowd gathered in Downtown Laurinburg’s Art Garden to view a live rendition of the nativity story performed by students from Christ the Cornerstone Academy, a private school affiliated with Stewartsville Baptist Church.

Approximately 50 students from pre-K to high school participated in Friday’s performance. The show was previously performed Thursday night in the church’s sanctuary.

Directed by Principal Emily Baines and music teacher Stephanie Andrews, the production opened with the younger students singing “O Come All Ye Faithful” and a few other favorite carols. This was followed by two high school girls doing a sign language performance of “O Holy Night” while Coach Brian Baines played the tune on bass guitar and teacher Kelsey Hatchell sang the lyrics. Andrews played the keyboard.

Next, students dressed as Mary, Joseph, angels of the Lord, wise men, shepherds and other biblical figures narrated and acted out the life of Jesus. They started with his birth in a manger in Bethlehem and continued through his crucifixion and resurrection.

The middle school worship team closed out the program with the song “Adore.”

Baines, director and CTCA principal, was just happy they got to do the performance.

“We have just had so much sickness at school and people going out of town for holiday events, I was afraid we’d have to cancel. I had 12 new people on stage tonight who were filling in,” she explained.

“But,” she continued, “I’m glad we were able to do it, even if it wasn’t the whole show. We still honored the Lord and shared the real meaning of Christmas with the community which was our goal.”