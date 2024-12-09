BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. —The Scotland men’s and women’s wrestling teams competed at the Bulldog Brawl, hosted by Marlboro County, on Saturday morning. It was a successful day for both teams with the men coming in first place out eight competing teams with 164 points (which was 37 points ahead of second place Marlboro County) while the women finished in second place out of nine teams with 87 points, trailing only Marlboro County who finished with 203 points.

The men’s team picked up 33 victories in matches on Saturday. 24 of those came via fall, five came from a bye, three happened by way of forfeit and one was on a sudden victory – 1. Deondre Braddy (190) led Scotland in matches won on the day with five while Josh Smith (113) and Donerio Graham (138) each picked up four individual wins.

For the women, they won 18 matches on the day. Seven came from a bye, six happened by fall and five were via forfeit. Shyanne White (190) had five individual wins to lead the Scots while Shayla Thompson (145), Latia Williams (155) and Madison DeBerry (235) each won three matches.

Both teams will get back it on Wednesday night when they host conference rivals Southern Lee and Union Pines. The competition will begin at 5 p.m. from Scotland High School.

Indoor Track & Field at Union Pines

The Scots were scheduled to kick off their winter season at The Viking Polar Bear, hosted by Union Pines, on Saturday morning. The meet ended up being cancelled due to “extreme cold weather,” according to NC Runners. The schools set to attend were Cape Fear, Douglas Byrd, E.E. Smith, Fayetteville Christian School, Hoke County, Jack Britt, Lee County, Pinecrest, Scotland, Southern Lee, Union Pines and Western Harnett.

The team’s next outing is currently scheduled for Saturday morning at Pinecrest for the Pinecrest Polar Bear #1. The competition is set to begin at 9 a.m.