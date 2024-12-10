NOVEMBER FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed nine inspections of area restaurant locations during the month of November.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

Nov. 5, Captain D’s Seafood, 96.5

Nov. 5, Chick-Fil-A, 96.5

Nov. 6, Scotland Memorial Hospital, 98

Nov. 8, Wendy’s, 95

Nov. 14. Nic Pic Kwik Deli (Aberdeen Road), 95.5

Nov. 14, Nic Pic Kwik Deli (Hwy. 74), 94

Nov. 21, HWY 55, 96

Nov. 21, Smithfield Chicken and Bar-B-Q, 97

Nov. 21, Zaxby’s, 92.5