LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights men’s wrestling team hosted a quad meet against Brewton-Parker, Southern Virginia and Coker on Saturday afternoon at Harris Court. St. Andrews fell to all three teams, losing to Brewton-Parker by a score of 37-18, falling to Southern Virginia in a 35-15 final and dropping their matchup with Coker 42-8.

In the Knights’ meeting with Brewton-Parker, they picked up two wins by fall and one win by forfeit. The two fall wins came from Caleb Haynes (125) defeating Cory Moten in 1:28 while Dakota Johnson (197) beat Walker Anthony in 6:38. David Coptsias (141) picked up the forfeited victory.

For St. Andrews against Southern Virginia, they won two meetings by fall and one by decision. Coptsias defeated Richie Kulessa in 2:48 while Franco Cuccurelo (157) took down Mason Smith in 1:56 for the two fall victories. Johnson beat Loyal Holm 5-1 for the decision win.

The Knights picked up two wins against Coker, both by major decision. Those victories came from Coptsias against Frank Bianco by a score of 18-5 and Akazee Kum Akab a sei (174) over Sean Getty 10-1.

St. Andrews will have until Saturday morning off when they will head to the Cougar Duals where 14 teams (including St. Andrews) are set to compete. The event will be hosted by Averett University at the E. Stuart James Grant Center and start at 9 a.m.