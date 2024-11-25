The teams will have one more competition before Thanksgiving at the Pirate Round Robin in Lumberton on Wednesday.

LAURINBURG —The Scotland CoEd wrestling team hosted the Tartan Duals on Saturday at Scotland High School. It was the second competition for the team in four days as they also hosted a tri-meet against Fairmont and Montgomery on Tuesday night.

The men picked up three wins over Saint Pauls 63-15, Purnell Swett 64-11 and South Brunswick 84-0. They lost to Uwharrie Charter Academy 76-6 and Western Harnett 57-24.

As for the Saint Pauls matchup, Kah’ Jzere Knight (120), Donerio Graham (132), Treyvon Brigman (138), Blaze Marshall (144), Noah Colf (150), Travis Ham (175), Jeremihia Bethea (190) and Amari Singletary (215) picked up non-forfeited wins. All came by fall at 0:00 other than Singletary who won by decision 19-15 over Wilkerson Donnavin.

For the Purnell Swett matchup, the only non-forfeited victory came from Anthony Pate (157). He defeated Malik Alford by major decision 16-2. All wins in the South Brunswick matchup were forfeit wins.

The women meanwhile picked up two wins and two losses on the day. They defeated Purnell Swett 30-12 and Western Harnett 30-24 but lost to Pinecrest 31-30 and South Brunswick 29-15.

The Purnell Swett matchup did not have any wins that weren’t forfeits for Scotland. Savannah Oxendine (165) took down Latia Williams by fall at 0:00 for the only non-forfeited victory for either side.

As for Western Harnett, it was the same situation as the Scots didn’t have wins that were not forfeits. Ellyaunnie Jacuinde Ramirez (126) defeated Caydence Deese by fall at 1:29 for the only non-forfeit win on either side.

In the Pinecrest matchup, Shayleigh Ward (152) and Carmin Moore (165) picked up wins by fall at 0:00 over Keigan Yurk and Hailey Gibbons respectively. Ward picked up another win by fall at 0:00 over Maliyah Jackson of South Brunswick while Williams won over Emma Yopp by decision 13-10.

The two teams will have until Wednesday off when they will participate in the Pirate Round Robin in Lumberton. It will be the last competition for the teams before the Thanksgiving holiday.