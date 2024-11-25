Several of Reagan’s family members and Scotland teammates were in attendance for the ceremony.

LAURINBURG —The Scots held a signing ceremony for senior Reagan Malpass on Monday morning at the Scotland High School media center. Malpass has signed to play volleyball at Sandhills Community College beginning in the fall of 2025.

Malpass has held a vital role on the Scotland volleyball team over her two years with the Scots and was a captain this past season. She was able to pass the 1,000 career assists mark with Scotland in those two years with 1,076 total, including 817 this season, which led the team by a wide margin (next closest was 75).

Malpass was also second on the Scots in serving aces during the 2024 season with 65 and additionally had 73 kills, 24 blocks and 78 digs. She would be one of three Scotland girls (along with Addison Johnson and Molly Gallagher) named to the All-Conference team and one of two (along with Johnson) to make the All-Region squad. The Scots as a team enjoyed a terrific season, going 21-7 overall and winning two state playoff games against Jacksonville and First Flight before narrowly falling to No. 2 seed West Carteret in five sets during the third round of the tournament.

Congratulations to Reagan and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!