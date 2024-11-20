Marissa’s father, Charles Smith (bottom left), Athletic Director Patrick Williams (top left), Head Coach Adam Romaine (next to Williams), Assistant Coach Neil Smith (next to Romaine) and Principal Laura Bailey (next to Neil) were among the Scotland representatives to attend the ceremony on Wednesday.

LAURINBURG —Scotland senior Marissa Smith had a signing ceremony held for her at the Scotland High School media center on Wednesday afternoon. Smith signed to play softball at USC Union following her graduation at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Smith held an important role in Scotland’s very successful season a year ago, ranking second on the team in stolen bases with nine and third on the team in runs scored with 21. She also batted a very respectable .245 over 20 games played (63 plate appearances and 49 at bats) with seven RBIs, three doubles and 12 walks drawn. She had and on base percentage of .403, a slugging percentage of .306 and an OPS of .709 last season.

Smith also picked up a new sport in tennis the past two years when her father Charles Smith took over the program as head coach when they were long searching for a new leader. She was named to the All-Conference team for the SAC this year, showcasing incredible growth in a short time period. More about her tennis success can be read about here: Scots senior Marissa Smith named to All-Conference tennis team | Laurinburg Exchange.

As for Smith’s senior softball season, she and the rest of the Fighting Scots will begin their new season on Feb. 26 in Dunn against Midway. Congratulations to Marissa and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!