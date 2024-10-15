LAURINBURG —Scotland senior Marissa Smith was named to the All-Conference team for Sandhills Athletic Conference tennis on Tuesday morning. Smith was a captain on this year’s team that was coached by her father, Charles Smith.

Smith was one of many first-time tennis players a year ago when her dad took over a program that was long searching for a coach. They made some positive strides as a team this year, winning two games against Hoke County after not winning any games a season ago.

Smith’s growth was a big reason for their progress. Smith went 7-4 overall on the season during singles matchups, always giving the Scots a player they could rely on while playing anywhere from positions one to four at various points during the season. She would go 3-7 during doubles action, totaling an overall win-loss mark of 10-12 for the 2024 season.

Smith has also played on Scotland’s varsity softball team the past three years, showing she is a capable multi-sport athlete. Congratulations to Marissa and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!